MIDEAST - Factors to watch - March 5

DUBAI, March 5 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares subdued; euro choppy amid Italian uncertainty

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets mixed, Saudi stocks slip on banks

* Oil prices climb ahead of OPEC meeting with U.S. shale firms

* PRECIOUS-Trade war talk pushes gold prices higher as dollar eases

* CERAWEEK-No talks yet about extending OPEC output cuts into 2019 -UAE minister

* Assad vows to press Ghouta assault, as civilians flee govt advances

* Iran rejects as “wrong” France’s concern over its ballistic missile work

* Libyan El Sharara oilfield in shutdown from pollution protest

EGYPT

* Saudi crown prince signs $10 bln deal on mega-city during Cairo visit

* Cairo prosecutor orders arrest of TV host for “defaming police” - MENA

* Egypt net foreign reserves rise to $42.524 bln after Eurobond sale

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi crown prince meets Egypt’s Sisi on first public trip

* Banque Saudi Fransi Q4 profit rises 13 pct, misses forecasts

* Saudi Arabia’s $16 billion syndicated loan cuts funding costs

* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q4 earnings estimates (2)

* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q4 earnings estimates (1)

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai orders freeze on government fees for three years -WAM

* UAE’s DP World To Begin Work on Berbera Free Zone Project

* Emirates Global Aluminium “well prepared” for market conditions following Trump tariff threat (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)