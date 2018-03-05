MIDEAST - Factors to watch - March 5

DUBAI, March 5 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares subdued; euro choppy amid Italian uncertainty
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets mixed, Saudi stocks slip on banks
* Oil prices climb ahead of OPEC meeting with U.S. shale firms
* PRECIOUS-Trade war talk pushes gold prices higher as dollar eases
* CERAWEEK-No talks yet about extending OPEC output cuts into 2019 -UAE minister
* Assad vows to press Ghouta assault, as civilians flee govt advances
* Iran rejects as “wrong” France’s concern over its ballistic missile work
* Libyan El Sharara oilfield in shutdown from pollution protest
* Saudi crown prince signs $10 bln deal on mega-city during Cairo visit
* Cairo prosecutor orders arrest of TV host for “defaming police” - MENA
* Egypt net foreign reserves rise to $42.524 bln after Eurobond sale
* Saudi crown prince meets Egypt’s Sisi on first public trip
* Banque Saudi Fransi Q4 profit rises 13 pct, misses forecasts
* Saudi Arabia’s $16 billion syndicated loan cuts funding costs
* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q4 earnings estimates (2)
* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q4 earnings estimates (1)
* Dubai orders freeze on government fees for three years -WAM
* UAE’s DP World To Begin Work on Berbera Free Zone Project
* Emirates Global Aluminium “well prepared” for market conditions following Trump tariff threat (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)