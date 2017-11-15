MIDEAST - Factors to watch - November 15

DUBAI, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks slip as oil woes sap sentiment, euro stands tall
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf mostly little changed, Dubai’s GFH continues surge
* Oil prices slide after IEA casts doubt over demand outlook
* PRECIOUS-Gold steady as dollar firms ahead of U.S. consumer data
* Middle East Crude-January cargoes trade at premium
* S.Korea’s Oct crude oil imports from Iran down 9.5 on-month
* Iran quake survivors complain of slow aid effort, battle freezing cold
* Turkey ‘appalled’ by U.S. stance on IS withdrawal from Raqqa -ministry
* Lebanon’s Hariri must return home from Saudi to prove he is free -foreign minister
* Saudi-led coalition air raid shuts down Yemen’s Sanaa airport -agency
* Abadi says Iraq to act soon over border areas in stand-off with Kurds
* Lebanon says Saudi sanctions would destabilise region
* Sudan to unify currency rate in bid to win foreign investment
* Lebanon central bank says planned Eurobond issue not new “financial engineering”
* Iraqi central bank eases restriction on private banks in Kurdish region
* Oil seen as real prize of Iran’s Kurdish adventure
* U.S. would welcome new EU sanctions on Iran - official
* U.N. warns millions at risk in Yemen, urges Saudi coalition to open ports
* Turkey sells new two-year benchmark bond at yield of 13.75 percent
* Citing U.S. assets, Total chief says would have to review Iran gas deal if new sanctions arose
* Preparations underway for 12-13 large IPOs in Istanbul - bourse chairman
* AIRSHOW-EgyptAir signs $1.1 bln deal for 12 Bombardier CSeries jets
* USDA Attache Report: Egypt’s New Guidelines for Wheat Imports
* Initial negotiations with Saudi’s Aramco to refine oil in Egypt - oil minister
* Egypt court ruling to reinstate ergot ban in wheat imports -lawyer
* POLL-Egypt’s central bank seen holding off cutting rates because of still-high inflation
* Egypt agrees $3.1 billion repurchase transaction with global banks
* Labour seeking to increase pressure on ministers over Aramco loan guarantee- Sky News
* Saudi Electricity restarts Jeddah plant after brief outage
* AIRSHOW-Emirates believes Airbus can bow to demands on A380 programme
* Abu Dhabi’s LNG facility offers December cargo-traders
* AIRSHOW-UAE announces $684 mln Raytheon laser guided bomb deal
* Abu Dhabi to boost capacity of giant Upper Zakum, Bab oil fields
* LNG giant Qatar’s empty shelves pose upside risk for Asian gas prices
* Qatar real estate slump deepened in October, CPI data shows
* Qatar developer Ezdan’s sukuk yields spike after S&P downgrade to junk
* Arab countries in row with Qatar are not interested in solution - Emir
* Qatar First Bank sells stake in Amanat Holdings as Qatar-UAE ties unwind
* Bahrain oil min says no reason why supply cut agreement shouldn’t be extended
* Eni signs Oman oil and gas exploration deal, Qatari firm to take stake (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)