MIDEAST - Factors to watch - November 16

DUBAI, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares cautious as mood turns skittish
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Major markets sag, Dubai’s DSI surges after loss
* MIDEAST DEBT-Investors re-price political risk in Middle East bond market
* Oil prices weighed down by rising US supplies, but OPEC cuts prevent falls
* PRECIOUS-Gold steady as dollar gains amid U.S. rate hike expectations
* Middle East Crude-More Jan cargoes trade at premiums
* U.N. to vote on rival U.S., Russia bids to renew Syria inquiry
* Lebanon accuses Saudi Arabia of holding its PM hostage
* UK’s Johnson vows no stone unturned to free aid worker jailed in Iran
* Syrian Kurdish leaders back longer U.S role in Syria
* Abraaj to complete at least one Turkey acquisition in H1 2018, partner says
* Collapsed state housing in Iranian quake shows corruption - Rouhani
* EMERGING MARKETS-Turkish lira near record lows, emerging stocks at two-week low
* Turkey’s Sabanci says to float Enerjisa unit in IPO next year
* Turkish unemployment dips to 10.6 percent in July-September -stats institute
* Egypt’s GASC says seeks wheat for Jan. 1-10 shipment
* Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood leader loses appeal against life sentence
* Court fungus ruling casts shadow over Egypt grain imports
* Egypt’s unemployment rate falls to 11.9 pct in Q3 2017 -CAPMAS
* AerCap near deals to supply Airbus and Boeing jets to EgyptAir -sources
* Egypt to pay $750 mln in arrears to int‘l oil firms by end-Dec - minister
* SoftBank plans to invest up to $25 bln in Saudi Arabia - Bbg
* Saudi Arabia is said to freeze trading accounts as part of probe - Bloomberg
* Banque Saudi Fransi says dismisses CEO in coordination with regulators
* Saudi’s CMA exempts listed companies from disclosing Q4 results
* UAE armed forces to buy five transport aircraft from Spain - statement
* Flydubai orders 175 Boeing jets, purchasing options for 50 more
* PetroChina to expand oil, gas cooperation with ADNOC
* Bahrain says deadly bus attack engineered by Iran