FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST - Factors to watch - November 16
Sections
Featured
'No cash, Carney?' BoE Governor unable to find wallet
central bankers
'No cash, Carney?' BoE Governor unable to find wallet
UK shoppers rein in spending, first yearly decline since 2013
economy
UK shoppers rein in spending, first yearly decline since 2013
$1 million price tag in spotlight as gene therapy becomes reality
health
$1 million price tag in spotlight as gene therapy becomes reality
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Private Equity
November 16, 2017 / 2:21 AM / a day ago

MIDEAST - Factors to watch - November 16

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares cautious as mood turns skittish

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Major markets sag, Dubai’s DSI surges after loss

* MIDEAST DEBT-Investors re-price political risk in Middle East bond market

* Oil prices weighed down by rising US supplies, but OPEC cuts prevent falls

* PRECIOUS-Gold steady as dollar gains amid U.S. rate hike expectations

* Middle East Crude-More Jan cargoes trade at premiums

* U.N. to vote on rival U.S., Russia bids to renew Syria inquiry

* Lebanon accuses Saudi Arabia of holding its PM hostage

* UK’s Johnson vows no stone unturned to free aid worker jailed in Iran

* Syrian Kurdish leaders back longer U.S role in Syria

* Abraaj to complete at least one Turkey acquisition in H1 2018, partner says

* Collapsed state housing in Iranian quake shows corruption - Rouhani

* EMERGING MARKETS-Turkish lira near record lows, emerging stocks at two-week low

* Turkey’s Sabanci says to float Enerjisa unit in IPO next year

* Turkish unemployment dips to 10.6 percent in July-September -stats institute

EGYPT

* Egypt’s GASC says seeks wheat for Jan. 1-10 shipment

* Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood leader loses appeal against life sentence

* Court fungus ruling casts shadow over Egypt grain imports

* Egypt’s unemployment rate falls to 11.9 pct in Q3 2017 -CAPMAS

* AerCap near deals to supply Airbus and Boeing jets to EgyptAir -sources

* Egypt to pay $750 mln in arrears to int‘l oil firms by end-Dec - minister

SAUDI ARABIA

* SoftBank plans to invest up to $25 bln in Saudi Arabia - Bbg

* Saudi Arabia is said to freeze trading accounts as part of probe - Bloomberg

* Banque Saudi Fransi says dismisses CEO in coordination with regulators

* Saudi’s CMA exempts listed companies from disclosing Q4 results

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE armed forces to buy five transport aircraft from Spain - statement

* Flydubai orders 175 Boeing jets, purchasing options for 50 more

* PetroChina to expand oil, gas cooperation with ADNOC

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain says deadly bus attack engineered by Iran (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.