MIDEAST - Factors to watch - November 30

DUBAI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Tech share plunge drags Asian stocks lower

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi firm after settlements in corruption probe, Qatar climbs

* Oil markets on tenterhooks ahead of OPEC meeting in Vienna

* PRECIOUS-Gold holds near one-week low as dollar firms

* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks slump; ESPO hits 20-month high

* Turkish gold trader details money laundering scheme for Iran

* French investigators question three in Lafarge Syria payments probe

* OPEC, Russia head for oil cut extension but wary of overheating market

* Lebanon’s Hariri signals may withdraw resignation next week - statement

* Iran denies airspace access to Bulgarian PM’s plane en route to Riyadh -minister

* Turkey’s Erdogan, Germany’s Steinmeier discuss improving relations - Turkish sources

* Turkey’s Medical Park to list up to 53.38 pct of its shares in floatation - filing

* British PM May meets Iraqi PM Abadi in Baghdad

* Iraq’s FlyBaghdad plans European flights next year, IPO in 2020

* GCC summit to go ahead despite Qatar row, diplomats say

* Iraq plans tender for new Kirkuk oil pipeline

* Turkish banks to continue to secure foreign financing - banks’ association chair

* Iraq aims to up Rumaila oilfield output to 1.5 mln bpd in 2018

* S&P says high inflation, insufficient cenbank response a concern for Turkey

EGYPT

* EXCLUSIVE-Former Egyptian premier Shafiq says intends to run in 2018 election

* Sinai carnage presses Egypt to seek new alliance with tribes

* Egypt’s GASC buys 11,500 T of sunflower oil, 40,000 T soyoil

* Average yields rise on Egypt’s six-month, one-year T-bills

* Sweet and sour: price rises hit seasonal Egyptian candies

* Egypt to keep customs exchange rate at 16 pounds in December

* Egypt’s M2 money supply up 40.48 pct year-on year in Oct - central bank

* Egypt’s Sisi tells military chief to secure Sinai in three months

SAUDI ARABIA

* France’s Macron to give Saudi Arabia extremist list

* Hong Kong listing for Aramco could attract huge Chinese demand-HKEX CEO

* France’s EDF plans to bid in Saudi Arabia nuclear tender -sources

* Senior Saudi prince freed in $1 bln settlement agreement -official

* Saudi Aramco Mobil Refinery Co to shut down for maintenance in March

* Saudi airline flyadeal targets growth of ten aircraft a year -CEO

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE‘S ADNOC sets January crude oil allocations

* UAE’s RAK Ceramics plans capacity expansion in India -CEO

* ADNOC finalises 2018 gasoil, jet fuel term with at least 1 buyer - trade

* Investment Corp of Dubai reports steady H1 net profit

* TABLE-UAE’s Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended Nov 27

* UAE-based Phoenix Group raises $205 mln loan

QATAR

* Qatar builds dairy industry in desert as it defies Arab boycott

* Fitch Places RasGas & Nakilat on Rating Watch Positive on Publication of Exposure Draft

* Moody’s places Ezdan Holding Group Q.S.C’s Ba1 ratings on review for downgrade

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s Jazeera Airways set to place aircraft order next year - CEO (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)