MIDEAST - Factors to watch - November 8

DUBAI, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks pause at peaks, ponder US tax muddle
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Rich Saudis dump stocks, jitters spread through region
* Oil mixed on expected strong China demand, rising U.S. output
* PRECIOUS-Gold edges higher as dollar slips
* Middle East Crude-Dubai strengthens; awaits more OSPs
* At U.N., Russia slams inquiry into toxic gas attacks in Syria
* U.S. lawmakers aim to comply with Iran nuclear deal -EU
* Iran raises Dec crude prices for all regions - source
* Lebanon’s Hariri visits UAE as home crisis escalates
* Iraq exported 550,000 barrels of oil in October via Ceyhan pipeline -PM Abadi
* OPEC says electric vehicles could lead oil demand to plateau in 2030s
* Brazil rejects Saudi Arabia’s overtures on oil output cuts
* Emerging currencies fall up to 2 pct in broad selloff
* OPEC seeks consensus on duration of oil cut pact before meeting
* Lebanese bonds fall, CDS jump as political crisis escalates
* Egypt’s GASC says seeks wheat for Dec. 15-30 shipment
* Egypt not considering measures against Lebanon’s Hezbollah -CNBC
* Egypt’s Sisi says he will not seek a third term - CNBC
* U.S. urges Saudis to be fair, open in handling graft prosecutions
* Saudi mass arrests jolt markets but many see overdue swoop on corruption
* Saudi central bank says corruption probe not hurting companies, banks
* ANALYSIS-Saudi reopens Lebanon front in struggle with Iran
* Aramco close to awarding gas project contract to Tecnicas Reunidas
* Fitch: No Immediate Impact on Saudi Electricity’s Ratings from Solar Energy Plan
* Saudi banks freeze more than 1,200 accounts in probe, number still rising -sources
* Saudi crown prince calls Iran supply of rockets “military aggression”
* JPMorgan sees more Saudi firms looking at overseas listings after Aramco
* Reform or risk? Saudi Arabia investors try to read the runes
* Saudi economy vulnerable as corruption probe hits business old guard
* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q3 earnings estimates (2)
* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q3 earnings estimates (1)
* UAE cabinet approves expansionary federal budget for 2018
* Dubai’s Emirates NBD launches $750 mln five-year bond
* Joint venture behind UAE’s Fujairah 1 plant to announce project bond - sources
* TABLE-Dubai Q3 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q3 earnings estimates
* Qatari investor selling $1.46 bln stake in India’s Bharti Airtel - term sheet
* Deal-hungry Qatar Airways aims to create virtual mega-carrier
* Qatar c.bank’s foreign reserves, liquidity drop in September
* TABLE-Qatar Q3 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Bahrain Q3 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Oman September bank lending growth slows slightly
* TABLE-Oman October inflation eases to 1.2 percent
* TABLE-Oman Q3 earnings estimates (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)