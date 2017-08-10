FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - August 10
Sections
Featured
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asian Currency News
August 10, 2017 / 2:58 AM / in 2 months

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - August 10

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks steady, Treasury prices off highs as risk aversion settles

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Region moves sideways, outperforms EM index; DXBE slides on losses

* Oil prices edge lower as market settles into range

* PRECIOUS-Gold inches down from near-two month high

* Trump’s ‘fire and fury’ North Korea remark surprised aides -officials

* U.S. envoy to U.N. will go to Vienna to review Iran nuclear activities -U.S. official

* UK export agency OKs $117 mln in finance for Iraq power projects

* Turkey’s Eximbank to provide $700 mln in new credit to small businesses, ministry says

* EMERGING MARKETS-N.Korea missile threat sparks selling across emerging markets

* Turkish banks have room to “make sacrifices” on profits, economy minister says

EGYPT

* Hilton Worldwide plans to expand in Egypt - official

* Egypt rice production to cover local needs until Oct 2018 -state agency

* Foreign oil firms’ Egypt investments $8.1 bln in 2016-2017 -minister

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi security forces flatten old quarter of Shi‘ite town

* Moody‘s: Saudi Arabia’s big-5 banks could face further profitability pressures as government tightens spending

* Saudi energy min says discussed stabilising oil market with Iraq

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Fitch: UAE Islamic Banks Affected by Higher Financing Costs and Impairment Charges

* Abu Dhabi informally boycotts western banks with big Qatari investors - FT

* Dubai builder Arabtec swings to Q2 profit, Depa investment helps

QATAR

* Qatar waives visas for 80 nationalities amid Gulf boycott

* Qatar Airways says evaluating air routes opened by boycotting countries

* Qatar Airways says will receive first Airbus A350-1000 this year

* Turkey plans land route through Iran for Qatar trade -minister

KUWAIT

* Kuwait raises Sept crude price for Asia -source

BAHRAIN

* Investcorp says looking at refinancing $250 mln bond

* Investcorp aims for 10 investments across private equity, real estate (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.