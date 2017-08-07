FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - August 7
#Asian Currency News
August 7, 2017 / 3:30 AM / 2 months ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - August 7

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks buoyant, dollar steadies after solid US job gains

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi Arabia, Egypt outperform in weak region

* Oil holds near 9-wk highs on jobs data, fall in U.S. drill rigs

* PRECIOUS-Gold prices steady at near 2-wk low on firmer dollar

* Libya’s Sharara oil field faces shutdown after control room closed -engineer

* Syria investigator del Ponte quits, blaming UN Security Council

* INTERVIEW-Elections in Kurdish-led areas will not divide Syria - minister

* Iran’s Rouhani, embarking on second term, accuses Trump over nuclear deal

EGYPT

* Egypt’s stock exchange gets new chairman

* Yields drop sharply on Egypt’s T-bills after foreign currency reserves surge

* Egypt’s Suez Canal revenues jump to $446.3 mln in July - Reuters calculations

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi’s Samba Q2 profit down 3.3 percent, in line with forecasts

* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q2 earnings estimates

* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q2 earnings estimates (1)

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Emirates crash investigators focusing on pilot actions -report

* UAE firm JBF RAK seeks to renegotiate 2 bln dirhams of debt-sources

* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q2 earnings estimates

* TABLE-Dubai Q2 earnings estimates

QATAR

* Qatar’s IHG to list on bourse despite diplomatic crisis

* Qatar Islamic Bank offers certificates of deposit after Q2 outflow

* TABLE-Qatar Q2 earnings estimates

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s Zain Group reports flat second quarter profit

* TABLE-Kuwait Q2 earnings estimates

BAHRAIN

* TABLE-Bahrain Q2 earnings estimates

OMAN

* TABLE-Oman Q2 earnings estimates (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom)

