MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - August 9
August 9, 2017 / 3:26 AM / 2 months ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - August 9

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, U.S. stock futures, dollar slip on rising Korean tensions

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Savola helps Saudi rise, Dubai’s Air Arabia jumps on earnings

* Oil falls for third day as doubts over OPEC cuts linger

* PRECIOUS-Gold up on rising U.S.-North Korea tensions

* Middle East Crude-Strengthens on Saudi cuts, Shell’s purchases

* U.S. denies bombing Iraqi Shi‘ite militia near Syrian border

* OPEC expects laggards to comply more fully with oil cut pact

* Turkey’s Erdogan takes aim at bank profits, calls for cheaper credit

* Syrian rebels near Damascus brace for expected army assault on last enclave

* Iran’s Rouhani presents new ministers to parliament

* Turkish bank lending to rise 16-18 pct this year, industry group says

EGYPT

* Egypt expects GDP growth at 4.6 pct-4.8 pct in 2017-18: finance minister

* Egypt’s 2016/17 budget deficit at 10.9 pct, GDP growth at 4.1 pct

* Egypt’s Naeem Holding to merge Reacap business with Wadi Degla- CEO

* Egypt aims to reverse bans on agricultural exports

* Egypt tightens eligibility for food subsidy cards

* Egypt’s fuel subsidy spending rises 135 pct in FY 2016-17

SAUDI ARABIA

* HSBC plans Saudi growth thanks to kingdom’s “unprecedented” transformation

* Saudi Aramco awards first contract for planned shipyard complex

* Saudi Arabia cuts crude oil allocations in Sept by more than its OPEC pledge

* Saudi Arabia to allow full foreign ownership of engineering firms

* Saudi Kayan secures $1.2 bln loan to repay maturing debt

* Saudi Aramco plans repair work at Abqaiq oilfield in Sept -source

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi gives Malaysia 1MDB new extension for missed $600 mln payment

* China ride-hailing firm DiDi backs Uber rival Careem

* Air Arabia reports 19.2 pct rise in Q2 profit

QATAR

* Industries Qatar Q2 profit shrinks 47 pct, misses estimates

* SolarWorld founder Asbeck, Qatar to buy some of its factories -sources

* Qatar raises July Land, Marine crude prices -document

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain mandates five banks for international bond issue - sources (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom)

