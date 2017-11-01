MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - November 1

DUBAI, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares hit 10-year high on strong economy, oil gains

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi soft again, Emaar and DSI hold back Dubai

* Brent oil near 2-year highs as OPEC’s compliance with cuts improves

* PRECIOUS-Gold dips as dollar gains ahead of Fed statement

* Middle East Crude-Dubai ends on weak note

* Iran seeks $50 bln in mining investment for 5-year plan -deputy minister

* World Bank approves $400 million to rebuild liberated Iraqi areas

* Russia invites Syrian Kurds to people’s congress - Kurdish official

* Iraqi authorities gain first foothold at Kurdish frontier with Turkey

* Iraq to pay Kurdish Peshmerga, civil servants, says PM

* Assad sets sights on Kurdish areas, risking new Syria conflict

* Iran says no need to increase missile range as can already hit US forces

* OPEC oil output falls in October led by drop in Iraqi exports

* Turkish Treasury says sees 2018 domestic borrowing at 134.3 bln lira

* Iran seen as winner after Iraq’s Kurds lose referendum gamble

* POLL-Oil rally looks set to run into 2018 if OPEC extends output deal

* POLL-Mideast funds more cautious on bonds, Saudi plans draw interest

* Moody‘s: EMEA telecoms industry outlook stable into 2018 despite slower growth and ongoing competition

* Gulf states still committed to VAT but dates will vary, IMF says

* Japan crude imports from Iran drop 31.1 pct in Sept

EGYPT

* Egypt sees oil company debt paid off in two years -minister

* Egypt to keep customs exchange rate at 16 pounds in November

* Egypt’s M2 money supply up 39.72 pct year-on year in Sept -c.bank

* Egypt expects to finalise contracts for nuclear power plant by end-2017

* Egypt says Jordan to lift import ban on Egyptian potatoes

* Egypt’s economic reforms showing positive results, IMF says

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia takes first step towards nuclear plant tender - sources

* UK financial watchdog denies government pressure over Aramco IPO

* INTERVIEW-IMF endorses Saudi plan for $500-billion business zone

* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q3 earnings estimates (1)

* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q3 earnings estimates (2)

* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q3 earnings estimates (3)

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai crude Oct average at $55.548/bbl, highest since July 2015

* Grail said to seek funding from Softbank and Mubadala - CNBC

* Brazil’s Mato Grosso lures UAE investors for road projects

* Engie, Mubadala, Pátria among groups vying for Petrobras Brazil gas pipeline

* Majid Al Futtaim to finance $380 mln Abu Dhabi mall through debt, equity

* Dubai’s Emirates REIT plans debut sukuk of at least $300 mln this year -source

* UAE’s Dana Gas leaves maturing sukuk unpaid but no default declared -sources

* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q3 earnings estimates

* TABLE-Dubai Q3 earnings estimates

* UAE telco du posts 4 pct rise in Q3 profit, in line with two forecasts

QATAR

* Moody’s assigns a Aa3 deposit rating to Al Rayan Bank PLC; outlook negative

* TABLE-Qatar Q3 earnings estimates

KUWAIT

* TABLE-Kuwait Q3 earnings estimates

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain imposes entry visas on Qatar nationals, residents

* Bahrain court sentences 10 men on terrorism charges

* TABLE-Bahrain Q3 earnings estimates

OMAN

* Oman crude OSP rises to $55.59/bbl for December

* TABLE-Oman Q3 earnings estimates (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)