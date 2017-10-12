FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - October 12
October 12, 2017 / 4:38 AM / 7 days ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - October 12

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks hit decade-high on global equity surge, dollar sags

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Insurers drag down Saudi, UAE and Qatar climb

* Oil drops on rising U.S. crude inventories, OPEC seen to extend cuts

* PRECIOUS-Gold prices extend gains amid subdued U.S. dollar

* Trump resists pressure to soften stance on Iran nuclear deal

* OPEC again raises demand forecast for its oil, points to 2018 deficit

* Kurdistan meets monthly payments to oil producers despite crisis

* Turkey expects visa spat with U.S. to be resolved soon -deputy PM

* U.S. justices question Arab Bank liability in militant attacks

* Iran still trying to buy items for missile development-Germany

* Libya’s NOC moves to shield oil output from budget, security risks

* Sudan banks receive first foreign currency transfers as sanctions end

* Yemen Islamist party members arrested, ratcheting up tensions

* SPECIAL REPORT-In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population

* Kurdistan region says Iraqi forces preparing major attack in oil-rich Kirkuk

* INSIGHT-How a businessman struck a deal with Islamic State to help Assad feed Syrians

* Arab rivalries exposed as Egypt targets Qatar in UNESCO vote

* Suicide bombers attack Damascus police centre - Syrian state media

EGYPT

* Reuters Insider - Uber spends big in Egypt despite big challenges

* Egyptian food producers cry foul after govt orders use of price tags

SAUDI ARABIA

* EXCLUSIVE-Saudi Arabia preparing tougher rules for insurers - sources

* Saudi Arabia sees progress in electricity privatisation

* Saudi Flynas says to be first Saudi airline to fly to Iraq in 27 years

* Saudi regulator monitors Banque Saudi Fransi over governance issues

* MOVES-Banque Saudi Fransi’s head of corporate banking leaves -sources

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Emirates willing to cooperate with rival UAE airline Etihad

* Emirates to quit some New Zealand flights as part of new Qantas pact

* SALIC JV with UAE’s Al Dahra plans Black Sea investments

* Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank hires banks for potential kangaroo bond

* Dubai Islamic Bank posts 26 pct Q3 profit rise

* TABLE -Dubai Q3 earnings estimates

QATAR

* Qatar National Bank rules out sale of stake in UAE bank

* TABLE-Qatar Q3 earnings estimates

KUWAIT

* TABLE-Kuwait Q3 earnings estimates

BAHRAIN

* BRIEF-‍Fitch says rising Bahrain debt costs add to fiscal pressures​

* BRIEF-Arcapita, Mumtalakat to acquire 90 pct stake in Nas United Healthcare

OMAN

* New Afghan peace talks expected in Oman but Taliban participation unclear (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

