MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - October 17

DUBAI, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil prices firm as Iraq tensions escalate, shares extend rally

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi market rebounds on banks, oil prices

* Risk premium returns to oil over Iraq fighting, rising US-Iran tensions

* PRECIOUS-Gold prices hold steady amid firm dollar

* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks firm; Banoco Arab Medium trades at parity

* Key U.S. Republican says Trump must work with Europe on Iran

* Iraqi forces seize oil city Kirkuk from Kurds in bold advance

* Four nations meet to resume stalled Afghan peace talks in Oman

* U.S.-backed forces in final push against Islamic State Raqqa

* EU defends Iran deal despite Trump, appeals to U.S. Congress

* Tunisia to raise taxes, lay off 3,000 public sector workers

* Turkey to close air space to N.Iraq, work with Baghdad on border

* Turkey may roll back unpopular tax increase earlier than planned

* Iraq expects to produce 3 million tonnes of wheat in 2018 season - agriculture minister

* Iraq’s Kurdistan shuts 350,000 bpd of oil output due to security -sources

* Algeria launches new tender to purchase milling wheat - trade

EGYPT

* Egypt expects to renew financing deal with global banks

* Militants kill five in attack in Egypt’s Sinai - interior ministry

* Yields rise at Egyptian T-bond sale

* Egypt c.bank: Saudi, UAE extend maturities of $4 bln deposits due in 2018 -paper

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia sets up commercial courts to expedite investment

* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q3 earnings estimates (1)

* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q3 earnings estimates (2)

* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q3 earnings estimates (3)

* China offers to buy 5 pct of Saudi Aramco directly - sources

* Saudi sovereign fund hires chief development officer

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai Holding sidelines $20 bln property project

* Abu Dhabi Investment Authority’s unit to invest $1 bln in India’s infra fund

* Dubai Aerospace plans sukuk issue by mid-2018

* Abu Dhabi Commercial bank raises A$400 mln in bonds

* TABLE-Dubai Q3 earnings estimates

* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q3 earnings estimates

QATAR

* Qatar’s Masraf Al Rayan Q3 profit up 6.5 pct

* Qatar Investment Fund to broaden focus into Gulf beyond Qatar

* TABLE-Qatar Q3 earnings estimates

KUWAIT

* Kuwait Finance House Q3 profit rises 7.5 pct

* TABLE-Kuwait Q3 earnings estimates

BAHRAIN

* TABLE-Bahrain Q3 earnings estimates

OMAN

* Oman Electricity Transmission Co considers dollar sukuk issue -sources

* TABLE-Oman Q3 earnings estimates (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)