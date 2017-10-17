MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - October 17

DUBAI, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil prices firm as Iraq tensions escalate, shares extend rally
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi market rebounds on banks, oil prices
* Risk premium returns to oil over Iraq fighting, rising US-Iran tensions
* PRECIOUS-Gold prices hold steady amid firm dollar
* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks firm; Banoco Arab Medium trades at parity
* Key U.S. Republican says Trump must work with Europe on Iran
* Iraqi forces seize oil city Kirkuk from Kurds in bold advance
* Four nations meet to resume stalled Afghan peace talks in Oman
* U.S.-backed forces in final push against Islamic State Raqqa
* EU defends Iran deal despite Trump, appeals to U.S. Congress
* Tunisia to raise taxes, lay off 3,000 public sector workers
* Turkey to close air space to N.Iraq, work with Baghdad on border
* Turkey may roll back unpopular tax increase earlier than planned
* Iraq expects to produce 3 million tonnes of wheat in 2018 season - agriculture minister
* Iraq’s Kurdistan shuts 350,000 bpd of oil output due to security -sources
* Algeria launches new tender to purchase milling wheat - trade
* Egypt expects to renew financing deal with global banks
* Militants kill five in attack in Egypt’s Sinai - interior ministry
* Yields rise at Egyptian T-bond sale
* Egypt c.bank: Saudi, UAE extend maturities of $4 bln deposits due in 2018 -paper
* Saudi Arabia sets up commercial courts to expedite investment
* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q3 earnings estimates (1)
* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q3 earnings estimates (2)
* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q3 earnings estimates (3)
* China offers to buy 5 pct of Saudi Aramco directly - sources
* Saudi sovereign fund hires chief development officer
* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q3 earnings estimates (1)
* Dubai Holding sidelines $20 bln property project
* Abu Dhabi Investment Authority’s unit to invest $1 bln in India’s infra fund
* Dubai Aerospace plans sukuk issue by mid-2018
* Abu Dhabi Commercial bank raises A$400 mln in bonds
* TABLE-Dubai Q3 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q3 earnings estimates
* Qatar’s Masraf Al Rayan Q3 profit up 6.5 pct
* Qatar Investment Fund to broaden focus into Gulf beyond Qatar
* TABLE-Qatar Q3 earnings estimates
* Kuwait Finance House Q3 profit rises 7.5 pct
* TABLE-Kuwait Q3 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Bahrain Q3 earnings estimates
* Oman Electricity Transmission Co considers dollar sukuk issue -sources
* TABLE-Oman Q3 earnings estimates (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)