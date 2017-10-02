MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - October 2

DUBAI, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro ruffled by Spanish vote; Asia data encourages equities
* MIDEAST STOCKS-FTSE decisions hurt Saudi, boost Kuwait blue chips
* Oil prices edge lower after strong third-quarter
* PRECIOUS-Gold drops to lowest in nearly 7 weeks; stronger dollar, equities weigh
* Port in Libya’s Benghazi reopens after 3-year closure due to clashes
* One eve of Gaza reconciliation, Hamas frees Fatah men
* Turkey no longer needs EU membership but won’t quit talks - Erdogan
* Match North Korea overture with Iran offer, Germany tells U.S.
* Hezbollah says Israel pushing region to war
* Yemen Houthis say have shot down U.S. surveillance drone - state news agency
* Turkey’s September exports up 8.9 percent - exporters’ assembly
* Syrian Observatory: Islamic State captures town from government
* Egypt’s Hasm militants claim attack targeting Myanmar embassy
* Yields rise on Egypt’s three and nine-month T-bills
* Egypt to finish unloading held Romanian wheat cargo by Tuesday - official source
* BRIEF-Cleopatra Hospital says EGM approves authorised capital increase
* BRIEF-El Bader Plastic board appoints Muhammad Sayed Mahmoud Mostafa as CFO
* BRIEF-Kafr El Zayat Pesticides shareholders approve capital increase
* Saudi market regulator loosens asset management rules
* Saudi stock index falls on FSTE’s six-month delay of Riyadh upgrade
* BRIEF-Saudi’s Almarai seeks shareholders approval for capital increase
* BRIEF-Saudi Re gets SAMA approval to buy stake in Probitas Holdings
* BRIEF-Dp World to develop infrastructure, logistics blueprint for Mali
* Dubai’s Mashreq to cut branches as it shifts towards digital banking - CEO
* Dubai’s GEMS Education planning over $1 bln loan ahead of IPO -sources
* BRIEF-United Arab Bank says Anthony Murphy resigns as CFO
* BRIEF-UAE’s Aldar Properties awards contract for bridges on Reem Island
* TABLE-UAE August inflation lowest this year on housing costs
* UAE’s ADNOC sets November oil allocations in line with global deal
* BRIEF-Dp world says construction of Port Du Futur in Senegal to start before 2018 end
* BRIEF-Gulf General Investment signs debt restructuring with creditors
* Qatar growth sinks as oil sector stalls, sanctions cause minor damage
* TABLE-Qatar Q2 GDP rises 0.6 pct y/y as oil output drops
* BRIEF-Sultan Center Food Products updates on co’s plan to divest non-core assets
* BRIEF-Kuwait’s Wethaq Takaful Insurance says Majid Yousuf Al-Ali resigns as CEO
* BRIEF-Port Services Corp says Ministry not to renew port concession agreement (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)