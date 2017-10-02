FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - October 2
#Private Equity
October 2, 2017 / 3:18 AM / 17 days ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - October 2

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro ruffled by Spanish vote; Asia data encourages equities

* MIDEAST STOCKS-FTSE decisions hurt Saudi, boost Kuwait blue chips

* Oil prices edge lower after strong third-quarter

* PRECIOUS-Gold drops to lowest in nearly 7 weeks; stronger dollar, equities weigh

* Port in Libya’s Benghazi reopens after 3-year closure due to clashes

* One eve of Gaza reconciliation, Hamas frees Fatah men

* Turkey no longer needs EU membership but won’t quit talks - Erdogan

* Match North Korea overture with Iran offer, Germany tells U.S.

* Hezbollah says Israel pushing region to war

* Yemen Houthis say have shot down U.S. surveillance drone - state news agency

* Turkey’s September exports up 8.9 percent - exporters’ assembly

* Syrian Observatory: Islamic State captures town from government

EGYPT

* Egypt’s Hasm militants claim attack targeting Myanmar embassy

* Yields rise on Egypt’s three and nine-month T-bills

* Egypt to finish unloading held Romanian wheat cargo by Tuesday - official source

* BRIEF-Cleopatra Hospital says EGM approves authorised capital increase

* BRIEF-El Bader Plastic board appoints Muhammad Sayed Mahmoud Mostafa as CFO

* BRIEF-Kafr El Zayat Pesticides shareholders approve capital increase

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi market regulator loosens asset management rules

* Saudi stock index falls on FSTE’s six-month delay of Riyadh upgrade

* BRIEF-Saudi’s Almarai seeks shareholders approval for capital increase

* BRIEF-Saudi Re gets SAMA approval to buy stake in Probitas Holdings

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* BRIEF-Dp World to develop infrastructure, logistics blueprint for Mali

* Dubai’s Mashreq to cut branches as it shifts towards digital banking - CEO

* Dubai’s GEMS Education planning over $1 bln loan ahead of IPO -sources

* BRIEF-United Arab Bank says Anthony Murphy resigns as CFO

* BRIEF-UAE’s Aldar Properties awards contract for bridges on Reem Island

* TABLE-UAE August inflation lowest this year on housing costs

* UAE’s ADNOC sets November oil allocations in line with global deal

* BRIEF-Dp world says construction of Port Du Futur in Senegal to start before 2018 end

* BRIEF-Gulf General Investment signs debt restructuring with creditors

QATAR

* Qatar growth sinks as oil sector stalls, sanctions cause minor damage

* TABLE-Qatar Q2 GDP rises 0.6 pct y/y as oil output drops

KUWAIT

* BRIEF-Sultan Center Food Products updates on co’s plan to divest non-core assets

* BRIEF-Kuwait’s Wethaq Takaful Insurance says Majid Yousuf Al-Ali resigns as CEO

OMAN

* BRIEF-Port Services Corp says Ministry not to renew port concession agreement (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

