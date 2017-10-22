FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - October 22
#Consumer Products & Retail News
October 22, 2017 / 4:49 AM / 3 days ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - October 22

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. tax plan hopes lift stocks, dollar strengthens

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Banks boost Saudi on Riyad earnings, Dubai’s DSI jumps

* Oil edges up as weak U.S. demand faces Mideast tensions

* PRECIOUS-Gold falls as hopes of U.S. tax reform boost riskier assets

* Iran’s Guards flex muscle in Middle East despite Trump warning

* Iraqi forces complete Kirkuk province takeover after clashes with Kurds

* Raqqa to be part of “federal Syria”, U.S.-backed militia says

* Turkey’s Erdogan calls on developing countries to trade in local currencies

* UK Court of Appeal refuses Libyan SWF right to appeal in Goldman case

* Turkey to reject Saudi request for Turk Telekom debt extension -sources

* Lebanese court issues death sentence over 1982 Gemayel assassination

* U.N. ends month-long Libya talks in Tunisia without proposing new date

* Yemeni PM says fishermen have seized Iranian vessel, sailors

* Turkey bank regulator dismisses ‘rumours’ after Iran sanctions report

* Ramping up rhetoric, Turkey’s Erdogan chastises U.S. over democracy

* Iraq increases oil exports from south to make up for Kirkuk shortfall

EGYPT

* Militants attack Egypt police, dozens killed - sources

* Irish student Ibrahim Halawa freed after 4 years in Egypt jail

* Egypt launches 12-cargo LNG tender for Q1, 2018 delivery -trade sources

* Egypt’s GASC buys 230,000 tonnes of wheat in tender - traders

* Criticised for Egypt ties, France to raise human rights with al-Sisi

* IMF team in Cairo next week to review third instalment of $12-billion loan

* Russian wheat lowest offerd at Egypt’s GASC wheat tender

* Average yields fall on Egypt’s six-month, one-year T-bills

SAUDI ARABIA

* Tillerson lands in Riyadh at start of Gulf, South Asia tour

* Saudi oil minister makes high profile Iraq visit, calls for economic cooperation

* Saudi Arabia says oil market improving as exporters fully comply with cutbacks

* Saudi Aramco seeks local, foreign investors for construction arm

* Saudi Arabia’s IDB plans blockchain-based financial inclusion product

* Saudi minister visits north Syria for Raqqa talks

* Saudi needs Aramco billions as recession slows austerity drive

* Saudi wealth fund PIF launches real estate refinancing company

* BRIEF-Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Q3 profit rises

* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q3 earnings estimates (1)

* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q3 earnings estimates (2)

* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q3 earnings estimates (3)

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Air Berlin seeks damages from Etihad - Rheinische Post

* UAE expands energy minister’s portfolio to include industry

* Dubai’s GEMS Education hires four banks for $1.2 bln loan -sources

* Help wanted - UAE retailer trawls Silicon Valley for data specialists

* INTERVIEW-UAE retailer Majid Al Futtaim seeks data scientists to capture growth

* Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC starts investor meetings ahead of planned $3 bln bond - lead

* TABLE-Dubai Q3 earnings estimates

* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q3 earnings estimates

QATAR

* EXCLUSIVE-Qatar diplomatic crisis delays sale of Gulf shipping firm, sources say

* Glencore says may raise stake in Rosneft in future

* BRIEF-UAE’s Tabarak interested to buy Commercial Bank’s stake in UAB

* TABLE-Qatar Q3 earnings estimates

KUWAIT

* TABLE-Kuwait Q3 earnings estimates

BAHRAIN

* TABLE-Bahrain Q3 earnings estimates

OMAN

* TABLE-Oman Q3 earnings estimates (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

