MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - October 24

DUBAI, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hover near recent highs; NZ dollar slips
* MIDEAST STOCKS-NCB, Mobily hit Saudi, Emaar still weighs on Dubai
* Oil prices inch up, support from drop in southern Iraq exports
* PRECIOUS-Gold recovers from 2-wk low on softer dollar
* UK certain Iran nuclear deal to be preserved, US says remains committed
* Tillerson urges Iraq, Kurds to resolve conflict through dialogue
* Abadi defends role of Iranian-backed paramiltaries at meeting with Tillerson
* Iraq’s Kurdistan oil exports ramp up further- shipping source
* Iraq builds up forces south of Kurdish oil export pipeline - security sources
* Deadly air strike hits Syrian govt-held Deir al-Zor - state TV, monitor [nL8N1MY641
* Islamic State killed more than 60, dozens missing in Syrian town- governor
* Israeli brass casts doubt on blaming shelling on Hezbollah
* Four Yemeni soldiers killed by suspected al Qaeda truck bombing
* Algeria’s energy revenues up 19 pct in Jan-Sept - customs
* Egypt authorities challenge Reuters on casualties in western desert attack
* Egyptian air force says strikes arms convoy at Libya border
* Egypt’s Banque Misr says enters Russian market
* Egypt says wheat reserves sufficient for 4 months
* Yields on Egypt’s five- and 10-year T-bonds mixed
* Egypt extends bid deadline for 12-cargo LNG tender-trade sources
* At Riyadh jamboree, Saudis may struggle to lure foreign funds in recession
* Saudi sells 10 bln riyals of domestic sukuk, issue size rises
* Saudi Aramco CEO says listing on track for 2018 - CNBC
* Bitcoin is ‘Enron in the making’, Saudi Prince Alwaleed says
* Spain’s Tecnicas Reunidas leads bidding for Aramco gas projects
* Saudi’s Mobily blames fingerprint policy as Q3 loss widens
* BRIEF-Saudi’s SAFCO Q3 profit rises
* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q3 earnings estimates (1)
* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q3 earnings estimates (2)
* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q3 earnings estimates (3)
* Societe Generale targets above average growth in MidEast for next three years
* Dubai frees Briton sentenced for touching another man - advocacy group
* TABLE-UAE bank lending growth slows further in September
* TABLE-Dubai Q3 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q3 earnings estimates
* Qatar deposit outflows slow in September, sanctions impact starts to fade
* Industries Qatar Q3 profit drops 1.6 pct, meets forecasts
* BRIEF-Qatar International Islamic Bank 9-month profit rises
* TABLE-Qatar Q3 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Kuwait Q3 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Bahrain September inflation eases to 1.8 percent
* TABLE-Bahrain Q3 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Oman Q3 earnings estimates (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)