FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - October 24
Sections
Featured
Britain aiming for outline Brexit transition deal by first quarter of 2018
The road to Brexit
Britain aiming for outline Brexit transition deal by first quarter of 2018
Toyota says Brexit "fog" must clear to safeguard UK plant
Autos
Toyota says Brexit "fog" must clear to safeguard UK plant
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
Exclusive
Aerospace
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
October 24, 2017 / 3:48 AM / a day ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - October 24

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hover near recent highs; NZ dollar slips

* MIDEAST STOCKS-NCB, Mobily hit Saudi, Emaar still weighs on Dubai

* Oil prices inch up, support from drop in southern Iraq exports

* PRECIOUS-Gold recovers from 2-wk low on softer dollar

* UK certain Iran nuclear deal to be preserved, US says remains committed

* Tillerson urges Iraq, Kurds to resolve conflict through dialogue

* Abadi defends role of Iranian-backed paramiltaries at meeting with Tillerson

* Iraq’s Kurdistan oil exports ramp up further- shipping source

* Iraq builds up forces south of Kurdish oil export pipeline - security sources

* Deadly air strike hits Syrian govt-held Deir al-Zor - state TV, monitor [nL8N1MY641

* Islamic State killed more than 60, dozens missing in Syrian town- governor

* Israeli brass casts doubt on blaming shelling on Hezbollah

* Four Yemeni soldiers killed by suspected al Qaeda truck bombing

* Algeria’s energy revenues up 19 pct in Jan-Sept - customs

EGYPT

* Egypt authorities challenge Reuters on casualties in western desert attack

* Egyptian air force says strikes arms convoy at Libya border

* Egypt’s Banque Misr says enters Russian market

* Egypt says wheat reserves sufficient for 4 months

* Yields on Egypt’s five- and 10-year T-bonds mixed

* Egypt extends bid deadline for 12-cargo LNG tender-trade sources

SAUDI ARABIA

* At Riyadh jamboree, Saudis may struggle to lure foreign funds in recession

* Saudi sells 10 bln riyals of domestic sukuk, issue size rises

* Saudi Aramco CEO says listing on track for 2018 - CNBC

* Bitcoin is ‘Enron in the making’, Saudi Prince Alwaleed says

* Spain’s Tecnicas Reunidas leads bidding for Aramco gas projects

* Saudi’s Mobily blames fingerprint policy as Q3 loss widens

* BRIEF-Saudi’s SAFCO Q3 profit rises

* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q3 earnings estimates (1)

* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q3 earnings estimates (2)

* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q3 earnings estimates (3)

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Societe Generale targets above average growth in MidEast for next three years

* Dubai frees Briton sentenced for touching another man - advocacy group

* TABLE-UAE bank lending growth slows further in September

* TABLE-Dubai Q3 earnings estimates

* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q3 earnings estimates

QATAR

* Qatar deposit outflows slow in September, sanctions impact starts to fade

* Industries Qatar Q3 profit drops 1.6 pct, meets forecasts

* BRIEF-Qatar International Islamic Bank 9-month profit rises

* TABLE-Qatar Q3 earnings estimates

KUWAIT

* TABLE-Kuwait Q3 earnings estimates

BAHRAIN

* TABLE-Bahrain September inflation eases to 1.8 percent

* TABLE-Bahrain Q3 earnings estimates

OMAN

* TABLE-Oman Q3 earnings estimates (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.