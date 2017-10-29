MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - October 29

DUBAI, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street higher on earnings results; euro down after Catalonia vote, ECB news
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets flat on steady oil, banks weigh on Abu Dhabi
* Oil up 2 pct, Brent hits $60/bbl on support for extending curbs
* PRECIOUS-Gold rises on safe-haven appeal after Catalonia declares independence
* OPEC’s head says Saudi, Russia statements “clear fog” before Nov. 30 meeting
* Islamic State shores up last stronghold on Syria-Iraq border
* Syrian government to blame for April sarin attack -UN report
* No role for Assad in Syria’s future - Tillerson
* Iraqi Kurdistan leader Barzani will hand over presidential powers on Nov. 1
* Iraq orders truce with Kurds to allow peaceful deployment at border crossings
* Iraq’s SOMO receives oil in tank at Turkey’s Ceyhan port
* Iraqi leader visits Iran as Tehran seeks to drive wedge with Washington
* MEDIA-Iran expects to sign more than $20 bln of energy contracts in 2018 - FT
* Israel willing to resort to military action to stop Iran acquiring nuclear weapons -minister
* Hamas says its security chief wounded in Israeli attack in Gaza
* Jordan’s Arab Bank Group 9-month net profit drops 2.8 percent
* Lebanon’s Bank Audi says net profit to end-Q3 up 8 pct
* Tunisia will ask U.S. for a $500 million loan guarantee -senior government official
* Egypt announces reshuffle in top security ranks
* Egypt kills 13 militants in raid on western desert farm
* Egypt election in view, Sisi supporters fire up campaign for mandate
* Q&A/TEXT-Crown Prince announces Saudi mega-city listing, discusses Qatar rift, Yemen war
* Saudi Arabia ready to extend oil output cut deal -Crown Prince
* NYSE not given up on Aramco IPO, as Saudi bourse eyes exclusive role
* BlackRock, Blackstone to open offices in Saudi Arabia-Crown Prince
* New Saudi mega-city is prince’s desert dream
* Saudi may issue bonds more frequently as investor base grows
* Saudi miner Ma‘aden eyes foreign assets in bid to be global player
* EXCLUSIVE-New Saudi mega-city will be listed publicly, crown prince says
* Saudi fund agrees plan to invest in Virgin space ventures
* MEDIA-Saudi finmin says international Aramco listing only one option for privatisation - FT
* EXCLUSIVE-Saudi Aramco IPO on track for 2018 - Saudi crown prince
* TPG in talks to bring Cirque du Soleil to Saudi-Bonderman
* Virgin’s Branson says he accepts Saudi city board role
* Saudi Telecom Co third profit rises 18 percent
* UBS wants more bankers to serve the wealthy in Middle East, Saudi Arabia
* Saudi investment ambitions impress but foreign money may be slow to come
* Saudi exchange rate must be stable until economy diversified - cenbank
* Saudi private sector to grow, crypto-currencies need watching
* ABB aims to win Saudi projects after Q3 orders rise strongly
* Saudi Arabia to give foreign investors full access to parallel stock market
* Russia’s RDIF to participate in new Saudi city project-fund
* UAE’s ADNOC sets December oil allocations in line with global deal
* Emirates and flydubai could operate from single terminal at Dubai airport
* Qatar pledges on migrant workers’ rights must be backed by action - rights groups
* INTERVIEW-Qatar bourse aims for futures trading, short-selling by end-2018
* Qatar, Russia sign agreements on air defence, supplies
* Bomb attack kills one Bahraini policeman, wounds eight
* MEDIA-Mumtalakat eyes investment in Masayoshi Son’s $100 billion SoftBank Vision Fund - The National
* Bahrain central bank says banks need breathing space over global regulations (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)