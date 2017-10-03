FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - October 3
#Consumer Products & Retail News
October 3, 2017 / 3:51 AM / 17 days ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - October 3

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares shrug off energy blues after Wall Street records

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi underperforms region but car-related shares rise again

* Oil prices fall for second day on oversupply concerns

* PRECIOUS-Gold slips to near 7-week low as dollar firms

* Palestinian prime minister visits Gaza in reconciliation move with Hamas

* Deadly twin suicide attack hits Damascus police station

* IS hostages, strongholds stand between U.S.-backed forces and Raqqa’s capture

* Libya’s giant Sharara oilfield closed as gunmen press demands

* Iran sends tanks to border with Iraq’s Kurdish region, Kurdish official says

* Tunisia tenders to buy durum wheat and barley- trade

* Britain plans new sukuk deal; Brexit may boost Islamic finance

* Iraq seeking 50,000 tonnes of wheat in tender

* Iraqi forces seize air base from Islamic state near Hawija

EGYPT

* Yields fall at Egyptian T-bond sale

* Foreign investment in Egyptian securities rises to $18 bln in Sept -Finance Ministry

* Egypt’s GASC seeks wheat for Nov. 5-15 shipment

* Egypt’s GASC buys 30,000 T soyoil and 22,500 T of sunflower oiL

* Egypt’s foreign reserves rise to $36.535 bln at end-September

* Blumberg Grain to invest more in Egypt on storage sites, plant

* Egypt aims to raise tobacco tax revenues by $397.50 mln in 2017-18

* Egypt arrests dozens in crackdown on gays

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi sovereign fund to develop holy sites in Mecca, Medina

* MEDIA-Saudi court clears 13 Binladin employees in Mecca crane collapse case - Saudi media

* BRIEF-Zain Saudi continues discussions with consortium on sale of towers

* Saudi’s Savola Group in talks to buy confectionery maker for $300 mln-sources

* Saudi Arabia, Russia to set up $1 bln energy fund- Novak

* Saudi Arabia may keep Nov Arab Light crude price to Asia little changed

* INTERVIEW-Health experts zero in on camels to fight deadly MERS virus

* Saudi Arabia’s SAGO says buys 540,000 tonnes of barley in tender

* Saudi women can drive at last but some say price is silence

* Saudi Telecom asks banks for more time in Turk Telekom debt talks -sources

* Saudi regulator stops SABB Takaful from issuing insurance or savings products

* Saudi king to start Russia visit on Thursday - state news agency

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi mandates banks before potential triple-tranche USD bond issue -lead

* Emaar’s property development business valued at $6.5 bln ahead of Dubai IPO -sources

KUWAIT

* Kuwait seeks advisors for stock exchange IPO -sources

BAHRAIN

* Explosion wounds five Bahraini policemen -agency

OMAN

* In rare official appearance, Oman’s ruler meets Iranian minister (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

