MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - October 5

DUBAI, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge up slightly after strong U.S. data

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar sinks to 5-year low, Egypt banks hurt by reserve ratio rise

* Oil dips on record U.S. exports, but OPEC-led supply cuts lend support

* PRECIOUS-Gold steady ahead of U.S. jobs data

* Middle East Crude-Stronger OSPs buoy Dec outlook

* Chemical weapons watchdog found sarin used in March Syria attack -sources

* Sudan expects U.S. to lift sanctions, conditions met - state minister

* Putin says oil cuts with OPEC could last to end of 2018

* Khamenei says Iran, Turkey must take measures against Kurdish secession - TV

* Global air freight demand rose 12 pct in August - IATA

* Iraq eases financial restrictions on Kurdistan region, in first sign of de-escalation

* Iraqi forces in final assault to take Hawija from Islamic State

* Libya’s Sharara oilfield reopens after two-day shutdown -NOC

EGYPT

* Egypt’s bank reserve hike may be precursor of benchmark rate cut

* Average yields rise on Egypt’s six-month, one-year T-bills

* Suez Canal 9 months revenues rise to $3.86 bln - statement

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia arrests 46 for stirring divisions - state media

* Saudi Aramco plans expansion in India with new unit -sources

* Russia says to sign deals with Saudi worth over $3 bln

* Saudi’s Petrorabigh shuts vacuum gas oil unit for one month

* Saudi central bank paints rosy picture of economy

* Saudi Arabia raises November light crude prices to Asia

* Saudi Arabia expects to cut barley imports to 8 mln t this season - SAGO

* Saudi processing three applications for banking licences

* Saudis consolidate control of state funds in drive for growth

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE court postpones judgment at Dana Gas sukuk hearing - source

* Dubai PE firm Abraaj invests in Pakistani cinema operator Cinepax

* TABLE-UAE’s Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended Oct. 2

QATAR

* Qatar c.bank: government has enough reserves to support Qatari banks

* Qatar raises Sept Marine, Land crude prices -document

KUWAIT

* Shell cancels sale of Thai gas field stakes to Kuwait's KUFPEC