MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - October 9

DUBAI, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-China shares hit 21-mth top; Turkish lira takes a dive
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Sudan-linked shares jump on sanctions end, DSI boosts Dubai
* Oil up on expectation of Saudi production restraint, lower U.S. rig count
* PRECIOUS-Gold gains amid renewed North Korea fears
* MIDEAST DEBT-Qatari loans test lenders’ loyalties - LPC
* U.S., Turkey mutually suspend visa services for security reasons
* Sudan to extend ceasefire through end-December -SUNA
* Final assault on Islamic State in Raqqa to start on Sunday -commander
* Iran warns US against imposing further sanctions
* Egypt court recommends death penalty for 13 members of disbanded militant group
* Average yields rise on Egypt’s three and nine-month T-bills
* August remittances from expatriate Egyptians up 40 pct -central bank
* Saudi Aramco eyes joint venture deal in India by next year - CEO
* Saudis changing procurement rules to save money, boost local firms
* Saudi National Agriculture Development Co, Al Safi Danone in merger talks
* UAE hopeful of extension to oil output cut deal
* TABLE-Abu Dhabi September inflation lowest in 12 months
* Emirates’s chief says first-half performance better than last year
* TABLE-Bahrain bank lending to private sector falls in August
* Oman inflation climbs to 1.6 percent in September (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)