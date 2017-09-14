MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - September 14

DUBAI, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks ease from decade high as China posts rare data miss

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Savola, Almarai drag down Saudi, Qatar sold by foreign investors

* Oil holds gains, buoyed by hopes for robust demand

* PRECIOUS-Gold falls to lowest in nearly 2 weeks, U.S. inflation data in focus

* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks rise, Qatari OSPs emerge

* Kurds will find it hard to implement independence, says Iraqi FM

* Turkey will take its own security measures after Russia defence deal, Erdogan says

* Iran says will take necessary steps to ensure oil market stability

* Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil

* Erdogan adviser sees recovery in Turkey ties with Germany, EU

* Moody’s says diplomatic row is credit negative for all GCC members

EGYPT

* Facing potential wheat crisis, Egypt plays down poppy seed risk

* Egypt’s GDP grows 4.2 pct in FY 2016-2017 -official

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudis prepare for possible Aramco IPO delay to 2019 - Bloomberg, citing sources

* Saudi Aramco to complete first unit in Jizan refinery by end 2017 - sources

* Saudi calls for social media informants decried as “Orwellian”

* Saudi Arabia seeks “compromise” on Yemen probe, not international inquiry

* Saudi food company Savola moves to sell 2 pct stake in Almarai

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Investors in $700 mln sukuk issued by UAE’s Dana Gas propose restructuring

* Head of legal affairs at First Abu Dhabi Bank quits after six months-sources

* TABLE-UAE’s Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended Sept 11

QATAR

* Qatari Emir to meet Turkey’s Erdogan in Ankara - Turkish presidency

* Qatar sovereign fund says most of future U.S. investments in infrastructure

* Bangladesh set to sign 15-year LNG import deal with Qatar

* Qatar raises August Land, Marine crude prices -document

KUWAIT

* 13 Sep - 07:25:14 PM {urn:newsml:reuters.com:20170913:nL5N1LU1TJ:8} - UPDATE 1-Kuwait says OPEC could hold extraordinary meeting in March on extension

*

*

*

BAHRAIN

* 13 Sep - 03:38:47 PM {urn:newsml:reuters.com:20170913:nD5N1FR022:3} - Bahrain gives initial price guidance for multi-tranche dollar bond

*

OMAN

*

* (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)