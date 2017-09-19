MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - September 19

DUBAI, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares wobble as investors await Fed meeting for rate clues

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar hits 5-year low as diplomatic rift hits firms

* Oil stable on lower Saudi exports, but rising US shale output caps market

* PRECIOUS-Gold edges up as dollar eases; markets brace for Fed meeting

* Trump says giving Mideast peace ‘an absolute go’

* Iraq demands suspension of Kurdistan independence vote

* Police deploy in Iraqi oil city Kirkuk after deadly clash

* Turkey holds military drill on Iraqi border before Kurdish vote - army

* Russia’s Rosneft clinches gas pipeline deal with Iraq’s Kurdistan

* France defends Iran nuclear deal, which Trump calls deeply flawed

* Anti-Assad nations say no to Syria reconstruction until political process on track

* Syrian army sends more troops across Euphrates, near U.S.-backed forces

* Syria’s Deir al-Zor air base working again - state media, monitors

* Lebanon parliament speaker proposes vote by year-end

* Armed group shuts fuel pipeline to Libyan capital -NOC

* Jordan issues new tender to buy 100,000 T feed barley - trade

* Tunisia tenders to buy 50,000 tonnes feed barley -trade

* Algeria said to pass in 35,000 T feed barely tender -trade

* Algeria’s Sonatrach to boost output from Rhourde El Baguel field

EGYPT

* Dispute over wheat cargoes seized in Egypt seen dragging on

* Egypt to import LNG worth $1.8 bln in 2017-18 -oil minister

* Foreign investment in Egypt’s debt at $17.6 bln since pound float -finance ministry

* Egypt sees $10-$12 bln finance gap for 2017/8, plans new bonds

* Hundreds to jail, but Egyptian court acquits Irish student in mass trial

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia arrests two rights campaigners -Amnesty International

* Saudi Shura Council to vote on curbing autonomy of morality police

* Saudi Arabia says still examining options for nuclear power plants

* Saudi Arabia crude exports fall to 6.693 mln bpd in July

* Saudi minister says framework for private sector stimulus almost ready

* Saudi trains first women air traffic controllers

* Saudi Arabia sells 7 bln riyals of domestic sukuk, bids total 24 bln

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* TABLE-Abu Dhabi inflation rate rises to 1.6 percent in August

* DP World to buy Dubai Maritime City, Drydocks World for $405 mln

* Smaller UAE lenders should consider M&A-The National

QATAR

* Bahrain accuses Qatar of seizing three boats -agency

* Diplomatic damage to Qatar economy mounts as insurer closes UAE branch

* BREAKINGVIEWS-Qatar jet deal a win for BAE but a loss for London

KUWAIT

* Kuwait tackles another offshore oil spill - state news agency

* Kuwait hires Bank of America to study possible KFH-Ahli United Bank merger - al-Rai newspaper

OMAN

* TABLE-Oman July M2 money supply growth slowest in at least 12 years (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)