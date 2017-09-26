FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - September 26
September 26, 2017 / 3:39 AM / in 23 days

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - September 26

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares droop, yen gains as Korean tensions rise

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi shares drop on fear of FTSE delay, Qatar rises again

* Oil markets take a breather after jump the day before

* PRECIOUS-Gold inches lower as U.S. dollar steadies

* Iraq refuses talks with Kurdistan about independence referendum results

* Turnout high as Iraqi Kurds defy threats to hold independence vote

* Iraq hangs 42 Sunni militants convicted of terrorism

* Qatar Says Trump wants to fix Gulf crisis with dialogue

* Trump travel ban on more solid ground as top court cancels hearing

* OPEC’s pact compliance ‘acceptable’, some changes needed -Iran minister

* U.S.-backed alliance says Russian jets struck its fighters in east Syria

* Syrian militias aim to push Islamic State out of Raqqa within a month

* Swiss war crimes inquiry into Assad’s uncle stalled, rights group says

* European ambassadors to U.S. back Iran nuclear pact

* Lebanon still plans tax increases to fund public sector pay rise -senior official

* Palestinian unity government to meet in Gaza next week -statement

* U.S. citizen detained in Yemeni capital Sanaa -colleagues

EGYPT

* Egypt says Romanian wheat cargo sieved, grain trade sceptical

* Yields drop on Egypt’s five-, 10-year T-bonds

* Egypt expects IPO of state-owned ENPPI in Q1 2018 -minister

* Egypt to renew one mln barrel a month Iraq crude oil deal - official

* Hand gesture gets Egyptian opposition figure jail term

* Seven arrested in Egypt after raising rainbow flag at concert

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia hires banks for third international bond

* Saudi central bank suspends money transfers at three currency exchange houses

* UK financial watchdog defends listing plans ahead of Aramco IPO

* Saudi finance minister tells bond investors Aramco IPO to go ahead in 2018

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE’s first nuclear reactor to operate in 2018 -minister

* UAE’s oil supply cut compliance is 100 percent - energy minister

* Creditors tell High Court that Dana Gas sukuk get-out is “absurd”

* Dubai starts tests in bid to become first city with flying taxis

QATAR

* Commercial Bank of Qatar looks to Asian funding amid Arab boycott

* Qatar holds tournament draw without boycotting states

* Qatar signs 15-year LNG supply agreement with Bangladesh

* Qatar Airways chief wants to expand fleet, look for U.S. investments

OMAN

* BP begins production at the Khazzan gas field in Oman (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

