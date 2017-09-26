MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - September 26

DUBAI, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares droop, yen gains as Korean tensions rise
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi shares drop on fear of FTSE delay, Qatar rises again
* Oil markets take a breather after jump the day before
* PRECIOUS-Gold inches lower as U.S. dollar steadies
* Iraq refuses talks with Kurdistan about independence referendum results
* Turnout high as Iraqi Kurds defy threats to hold independence vote
* Iraq hangs 42 Sunni militants convicted of terrorism
* Qatar Says Trump wants to fix Gulf crisis with dialogue
* Trump travel ban on more solid ground as top court cancels hearing
* OPEC’s pact compliance ‘acceptable’, some changes needed -Iran minister
* U.S.-backed alliance says Russian jets struck its fighters in east Syria
* Syrian militias aim to push Islamic State out of Raqqa within a month
* Swiss war crimes inquiry into Assad’s uncle stalled, rights group says
* European ambassadors to U.S. back Iran nuclear pact
* Lebanon still plans tax increases to fund public sector pay rise -senior official
* Palestinian unity government to meet in Gaza next week -statement
* U.S. citizen detained in Yemeni capital Sanaa -colleagues
* Egypt says Romanian wheat cargo sieved, grain trade sceptical
* Yields drop on Egypt’s five-, 10-year T-bonds
* Egypt expects IPO of state-owned ENPPI in Q1 2018 -minister
* Egypt to renew one mln barrel a month Iraq crude oil deal - official
* Hand gesture gets Egyptian opposition figure jail term
* Seven arrested in Egypt after raising rainbow flag at concert
* Saudi Arabia hires banks for third international bond
* Saudi central bank suspends money transfers at three currency exchange houses
* UK financial watchdog defends listing plans ahead of Aramco IPO
* Saudi finance minister tells bond investors Aramco IPO to go ahead in 2018
* UAE’s first nuclear reactor to operate in 2018 -minister
* UAE’s oil supply cut compliance is 100 percent - energy minister
* Creditors tell High Court that Dana Gas sukuk get-out is “absurd”
* Dubai starts tests in bid to become first city with flying taxis
* Commercial Bank of Qatar looks to Asian funding amid Arab boycott
* Qatar holds tournament draw without boycotting states
* Qatar signs 15-year LNG supply agreement with Bangladesh
* Qatar Airways chief wants to expand fleet, look for U.S. investments
* BP begins production at the Khazzan gas field in Oman (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)