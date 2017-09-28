MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - September 28

DUBAI, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar, bond yields rise after Trump tax plan; Asia stocks down
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Car rental firms surge on Saudi bourse on women driving news
* Oil falls as U.S. data shows mixed picture
* PRECIOUS-Gold rises from 1-mth lows; palladium at discount to platinum
* Middle East Crude-Extends declines; Shell gets 3 more Upper Zakum cargoes
* Baghdad piles pressure on Iraqi Kurds to reverse overwhelming independence vote
* Turkey to increase defence spending by $2.2 bln, minister says
* Turkey to issue gold-backed bonds and sukuk from Oct 2
* Iraq sends delegation to Iran “to coordinate military efforts”
* Egypt’s government approves Eurobond programme of around $7 bln -state news
* Egypt will not raise fuel prices this fiscal year -minister
* Saudi Arabia issues $12.5 billion of sovereign bonds
* Saudi woman named to senior government post for first time
* Saudi Arabia to sign deals with Russia during visit - sources
* Women drivers seen reviving Saudi car market
* “Rain begins with a single drop”: Saudi women rejoice at end of driving ban
* Saudi sovereign fund to redevelop Jeddah waterfront in $4.8 bln project
* Saudi Aramco to venture into non-Saudi crude oil trading - sources
* Thai PM says former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra is in Dubai
* Qatar’s Commercial Bank in talks with UAE’s Tabarak for stake sale in UAB -sources
* Mideast fund attracts Dubai billionaire Alabbar as investor
* TABLE-UAE’s Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended Sept. 25
* Qatar must protect workers from lethal heat, rights group says
* Qatar sees tourism below 2016 levels until 2020 amid Gulf crisis
* Qatar imports rebound in August, suggesting sanctions impact fading (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)