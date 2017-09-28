FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - September 28
#Private Equity
September 28, 2017 / 3:56 AM / 21 days ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - September 28

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar, bond yields rise after Trump tax plan; Asia stocks down

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Car rental firms surge on Saudi bourse on women driving news

* Oil falls as U.S. data shows mixed picture

* PRECIOUS-Gold rises from 1-mth lows; palladium at discount to platinum

* Middle East Crude-Extends declines; Shell gets 3 more Upper Zakum cargoes

* Baghdad piles pressure on Iraqi Kurds to reverse overwhelming independence vote

* Turkey to increase defence spending by $2.2 bln, minister says

* Turkey to issue gold-backed bonds and sukuk from Oct 2

* Iraq sends delegation to Iran “to coordinate military efforts”

EGYPT

* Egypt’s government approves Eurobond programme of around $7 bln -state news

* Egypt will not raise fuel prices this fiscal year -minister

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia issues $12.5 billion of sovereign bonds

* Saudi woman named to senior government post for first time

* Saudi Arabia to sign deals with Russia during visit - sources

* Women drivers seen reviving Saudi car market

* “Rain begins with a single drop”: Saudi women rejoice at end of driving ban

* Saudi sovereign fund to redevelop Jeddah waterfront in $4.8 bln project

* Saudi Aramco to venture into non-Saudi crude oil trading - sources

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Thai PM says former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra is in Dubai

* Qatar’s Commercial Bank in talks with UAE’s Tabarak for stake sale in UAB -sources

* Mideast fund attracts Dubai billionaire Alabbar as investor

* TABLE-UAE’s Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended Sept. 25

QATAR

* Qatar must protect workers from lethal heat, rights group says

* Qatar sees tourism below 2016 levels until 2020 amid Gulf crisis

* Qatar imports rebound in August, suggesting sanctions impact fading (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

