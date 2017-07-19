MIDEAST STOCKS-Region may move sideways, Saudi banks diverge

DUBAI, July 19 (Reuters) - Gulf stocks may move sideways on Wednesday in the absence of major fresh news while banks in Saudi Arabia could diverge because of earnings and one bank going ex-dividend.

Alinma Bank reported that second-quarter net profit came in at 488 million riyals ($130 million) versus 409 million riyals year ago; analysts surveyed by Reuters had on average predicted 417 million riyals.

Al Rajhi Bank goes ex-dividend on Wednesday, however, and this may push it down; earlier this week, Banque Saudi Fransi fell sharply on the day that it went ex-dividend.

In Dubai, Emirates NBD, the largest lender, posted a 6 percent rise in second-quarter net profit to 2.02 billion dirhams ($550 million), at the high end of analysts' forecasts; three analysts had on average forecast 1.88 billion dirhams.

Dubai's index, last at 3,578 points, is technically bullish after rising this week above resistance at 3,573 points, the April peak. That level is now immediate support.

Meanwhile, Qatar Islamic Bank, which analysts say is one of the banks most vulnerable to any pull-out of foreign deposits due to Qatar's diplomatic crisis, reported a 10 percent rise in first-half net profit and a 2 percent rise in deposits from the end of last year, which may reassure investors.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan is up 0.4 percent at its highest since April 2015, but Brent oil has slipped 17 cents to $48.67 a barrel. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)