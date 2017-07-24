MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf to consoldate, some Saudi earnings weak; Dubai charts positive

DUBAI, July 24 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets look set to consolidate because of a lack of fresh, positive factors on Monday while a couple of weak earnings in Saudi Arabia may cap that market. Dubai's index remains short-term bullish technically, however.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.2 percent while oil prices have barely moved.

Saudi Arabia's National Commercial Bank, the kingdom's largest lender, reported a 0.9 percent fall in second-quarter net profit to 2.42 billion riyals ($645.30 million) as a drop in operating expenses was offset by lower operating income; SICO Bahrain had forecast 2.63 billion riyals.

Meanwhile, telecommunications firm Etihad Etisalat <Mobily) posted a quarterly net loss of 189.7 million riyals; analysts had on average forecast a loss of 166 million riyals.

Dubai is technically bullish, however; the index, last at 3,596 points, has held support at the April peak of 3,573 points for the last several days, showing a good chance of a rise off that base. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)