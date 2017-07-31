MIDEAST STOCKS-Poor Q2 results dampen Saudi, bluechips buoy Dubai

DUBAI, July 31 (Reuters) - Poor second quarter corporate earnings were a drag on Riyadh's index in early trade on Monday in a generally weaker Gulf market, though Dubai bucked that trend as bluechips rose.

Shares of Saudi builder Khodari fell 1.1 percent after the company reported a second-quarter net loss of 25.02 million riyals ($6.7 million), wider than EFG Hermes' estimate of 14.40 million riyals. Quarterly revenue was half of that in the year-earlier quarter, the company said.

Milk and yoghurt maker Saudi Dairy Foodstuff Co fell 0.8 percent after it reported a 5.2 percent year-on-year drop in second quarter net profit.

Saudi Re for Cooperative Reinsurance jumped 3.7 percent after its net income in the second quarter expanded 50.6 percent.

Saudi Paper Manufacturing was up 0.3 percent after it reported a narrower loss.

The Saudi index edged down 0.3 percent.

Qatar's index, which lost 1.0 percent on Sunday, was little changed as nine on the 20 most valuable companies declined and six rose.

In Dubai, Dubai Investments lost 0.8 percent after reporting a 12.6 percent drop in second quarter net profit.

Other companies were more upbeat, with the largest listed developer Emaar Properties up 1.1 percent, helping take the index 0.6 percent higher.