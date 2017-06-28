FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
MIDEAST STOCKS-GFH helps lift Dubai slightly higher in otherwise quiet region
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
The Trump White House
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
The Trump White House
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
June 28, 2017 / 7:08 AM / a month ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-GFH helps lift Dubai slightly higher in otherwise quiet region

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, June 28 (Reuters) - Shares often traded by short-term speculative investors helped take Dubai's stock index slightly higher in early trade on Wednesday in an otherwise quiet region, with some major Gulf markets still on Eid al-Fitr holidays.

The Dubai index was up 0.3 percent as GFH Financial , the most heavily traded stock, climbed 4.6 percent on news that it had agreed to exit part of its real estate portfolio, which it said had an "approximate value" of $55 million. The book value of the asset is $20 million.

Builder Drake & Scull was up 1.1 percent but insurer Islamic Arab Insurance dropped 4.1 percent.

In Abu Dhabi, banking shares weighed on the index, which was down 0.2 percent after 50 minutes of trade. First Abu Dhabi Bank <FAB,AD> was down 0.5 percent and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank fell 1.0 percent.

Kuwait's index barely moved in very thin trade. The largest logistics company in the Gulf, Agility, was up 0.7 percent but Boubyan Petrochemical was down 0.2 percent.

Markets in Riyadh and Doha remain closed and will resume trading on July 2. (Reporting by Celine Aswad,; Editing by Andrew Torchia and Ed Osmond)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.