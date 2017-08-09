MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai's Arabtec may rise, DXB Entertainments come under pressure on earnings

DUBAI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Shares of Dubai builder Arabtec may rise on Wednesday after it swung to a net profit, though most stock indexes in the region may remain sluggish as world bourses and oil prices fell.

Arabtec reported a net profit of 39.8 million dirhams ($10.8 million) in the three months to June 30, compared to a loss of 186.4 million dirhams a year ago.

The company announced a 1.5 billion dirham rights issue earlier this year as part of its recapitalisation programme. The cashflow statement shows proceeds from the rights issue were 1.10 billion dirhams after a deduction for the settlement of a loan from a related party.

Theme park operator DXB Entertainments may come under pressure after reporting a first-half net loss of 578 million dirhams. The company has not made a profit since it opened some of its theme parks in October 2016.

DXBE said it was reorganising its business into three units: theme parks, family entertainment centres, and retail and hospitality. Over the last two months the company has appointed a new chief executive officer and a chief financial officer.

Elsewhere, Industries Qatar’s profit shrank 47 percent from a year earlier in the second quarter to 682 million riyals ($187 million), missing analysts’ average forecast of 787 million riyals.

The Gulf in general may see pressure as Brent oil fell below $52 a barrel and MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan has slipped 0.7 percent. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)