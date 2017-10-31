FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf stays sluggish but Saudi's PetroRabigh surges on strong results
Sections
Featured
Rookies and robots brace for first UK rate rise since 2007
market analysis
Rookies and robots brace for first UK rate rise since 2007
Martin Luther's unexpected business legacy
commentary
Martin Luther's unexpected business legacy
Assad sets sights on Kurdish areas, risking new Syria conflict
syria
Assad sets sights on Kurdish areas, risking new Syria conflict
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 31, 2017 / 8:31 AM / in a day

MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf stays sluggish but Saudi's PetroRabigh surges on strong results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s stock market stayed soft in early trade on Tuesday despite a big rebound by petrochemical company PetroRabigh, while real estate-related shares again weighed on Dubai.

The Saudi stock index dropped 0.3 percent in the first hour as PetroRabigh’s gain was offset by losses in the banking and insurance sectors.

PetroRabigh jumped 5.6 percent in heavy trade; it reported third-quarter net profit of 706‍ million riyals ($188.3 million) versus a year-earlier loss of 211 million riyals, with sales surging 43 percent.

But this failed to push up the petrochemical sector in general, with Saudi Kayan edging down 0.2 percent in heavy trade and National Petrochemical falling 0.2 percent.

Most Saudi banks were down with Alinma Bank, the most heavily traded lender in the Saudi market, losing 0.2 percent and National Commercial Bank, the kingdom’s largest lender, also falling 0.2 percent.

The Dubai index edged down 0.2 percent as Emaar Properties lost 0.5 percent and builder Drake & Scull dropped 2.5 percent.

Qatar’s index edged down 0.1 percent because of banking shares; Qatar First Bank fell 0.8 percent while Qatar National Bank, the largest bank in the region, sank 0.6 percent.

In Kuwait, where the ruling emir accepted the resignation of the prime minister and his cabinet on Monday, the main index fell 0.4 percent. The ministers will continue important duties until a new cabinet is sworn in. The stock market is not expected to be affected much as such episodes are common in Kuwaiti politics. (Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.