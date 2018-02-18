FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Technology
Winter Olympics
The Trump Effect
Science
Entertainment
The Wider Image
Market Movers
February 18, 2018 / 8:05 AM / 2 days ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Most major Gulf bourses edge up, Shuaa continues slide in Dubai

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Most major Gulf stock markets edged up in early trade on Sunday although Dubai fell, partly because of a continued slide in Shuaa Capital.

The Saudi index was up 0.5 percent after 55 minutes with blue-chip bank Al Rajhi gaining 0.9 percent. National Medical Care Co rose 1.3 percent after proposing to resume dividend payments for 2017.

But Buruj Cooperative Insurance sank 6.3 percent after reporting a 62 percent decline in fourth-quarter net profit, as gross written premiums fell.

Qatar gained 0.3 percent, helped by a 1.6 percent rise in drilling rig provider Gulf International Services . Abu Dhabi also added 0.3 percent as Abu Dhabi National Energy Co increased 1.6 percent.

In Dubai, however, the index slipped 0.6 percent as Shuaa, which has been in a downtrend for six weeks, lost 4.5 percent and GFH Financial, the most heavily traded stock, fell 1.5 percent.

Courier Aramex added 0.9 percent to 4.69 dirhams, heading for a fourth straight day of gains. It has been rising from one-year lows since it reported strong fourth-quarter earnings. On Thursday it broke resistance on the January peak of 4.55 dirhams, triggering a double bottom formed by the December and February lows and pointing up to around 5.0 dirhams. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.