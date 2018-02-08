MIDEAST STOCKS-Region may be subdued after global bourses lose steam

DUBAI, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Middle Eastern stock markets may be subdued on Thursday after Wall Street and other global bourses lost steam and oil prices continued to fall.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan is up 0.4 percent after trading lower earlier in the day, while Brent oil tumbled to a six-week low of $65.16 per barrel overnight.

In Saudi Arabia, food company Savola may attract interest after proposing a cash dividend of 1 riyal per share for 2017, against 0.75 riyal for 2016. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)