February 26, 2018 / 2:04 PM / a day ago

Putin orders "humanitarian corridor" in Syria's eastern Ghouta - agencies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the implementation of a daily ceasefire in Syria’s eastern Ghouta, starting on Tuesday, and the creation of a “humanitarian corridor” via which civilians can leave, his defence minister was quoted as saying.

The minister, Sergei Shoigu, said the ceasefire would run from 09:00 until 14:00 local time daily, RIA news agency reported. He said details on the location of the corridor would be released soon. (Reporting by Polina Ivanova; Writing by Polina Nikolskaya; Editing by Christian Lowe)

