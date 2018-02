Feb 6 (Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas producer Midstates Petroleum Company Inc on Tuesday offered to merge with larger rival SandRidge Energy Inc in an all-stock deal.

Under the proposed merger, SandRidge shareholders would own about 60 percent of the combined company, while Midstates stockholders would own the rest, Midstates said in a letter to SandRidge. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)