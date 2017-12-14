FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Minority investors in M&C Hotels to resist takeover from CDL
December 14, 2017 / 1:33 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Minority investors in M&C Hotels to resist takeover from CDL

Ben Martin

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - A group of minority investors in Millennium & Copthorne Hotels said they will not tender their shares to bidder City Developments Limited (CDL), the majority shareholder that is attempting to take control of the company in a deal valuing the hotelier at 2 billion pounds ($2.69 billion).

International Value Advisers, MSD Partners, and Classic Fund Management released a letter they sent to the independent directors of M&C saying CDL’s 620 pence per share offer made on Dec. 8 was “highly opportunistic and significantly undervalues” the FTSE 250 company.

CDL, the vehicle of Singaporean billionaire Kwek Leng Beng, is trying to acquire the 34.8 percent of M&C that it does not already own and has declared its offer final. The three investment firms said they represented about 37 percent of the shares subject to CDL’s bid. ($1 = 0.7444 pounds) (Reporting by Ben Martin; Editing by Adrian Croft)

