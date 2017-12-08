FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
M&C Hotels agrees to sweetened bid from CDL valuing it at 2 billion pounds
December 8, 2017 / 4:04 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

M&C Hotels agrees to sweetened bid from CDL valuing it at 2 billion pounds

Ben Martin

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - City Developments Limited has made an improved bid to acquire Millennium & Copthorne Hotels that values the FTSE 250 company at about 2 billion pounds ($2.67 billion), the companies said in a statement on Friday.

CDL, the vehicle of Singaporean billionaire Kwek Leng Beng, has made an offer of 620 pence per share to buy out the 34.8 percent of the hotelier that it does not own, a bid that it has declared final and which has been recommended by M&C’s independent directors.

It comes after a previous proposal of 552.5 pence per share was criticised by some of M&C’s minority investors for undervaluing the business.

$1 = 0.7479 pounds Reporting by Ben Martin; Editing by Adrian Croft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
