#Consumer Products & Retail News
November 28, 2017 / 1:14 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

RPT-Minerva expects Brazil to resume fresh beef exports to US in Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats with no change to content)

SAO PAULO, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Brazilian meatpacker Minerva said on Tuesday that the company, based on consultations with the country’s agriculture ministry, expects Brazil to resume fresh beef exports to the U.S. in the first quarter of 2018.

CEO Fernando Galletti told reporters that the situation regarding a Russian ban on certain meat exports from Brazil was unchanged and the government was working to lift the ban “soon.” Regarding three closed Argentine slaughterhouses purchased from JBS SA, Galletti said that there was no timeline for reopening them but that it would not affect the company’s forecast for annual net revenue of 13 billion reais to 14.4 billion reais ($4-$4.5 billion). ($1 = 3.2227 reais) (Reporting by Ana Mano, writing by Jake Spring Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
