2 months ago
Missouri attorney general sues opioid manufacturers
June 21, 2017 / 2:11 PM / 2 months ago

Missouri attorney general sues opioid manufacturers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Missouri's attorney general on Wednesday announced a lawsuit against three major drug manufacturers claiming they fraudulently misrepresented the risks posed by opioid painkillers now at the center of a national addiction epidemic.

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley said the lawsuit was filed in a state court against Purdue Pharma LP, Johnson & Johnson's Janssen Pharmaceuticals and a unit of Endo International Plc. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

