UK's Mitchells & Butlers full-year like-for-like sales rise
#Consumer Products & Retail News
November 23, 2017 / 7:30 AM / 2 days ago

UK's Mitchells & Butlers full-year like-for-like sales rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - British pub operator Mitchells & Butlers said on Thursday its annual comparable store sales improved 1.8 percent, as food and drink sales remained robust, despite inflationary cost pressures.

The company, which operates over 1,750 restaurants and pubs in the UK, said like-for-like sales for the 53 weeks ended Sept. 30 rose 1.8 percent, compared with a drop of 0.8 percent last year.

Food and drink each contribute about half of the group’s revenue. Food sales rose 1.4 percent while drink sales grew 2.1 percent.

The owner of Nicholson’s pubs said adjusted operating profit was down 3.1 percent due to cost pressures caused by inflation. ($1 = 0.7510 pounds) (Reporting by Hanna Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

