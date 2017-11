Nov 13 (Reuters) - British outsourcing company Mitie Group named Paul Woolf, the former boss of Virgin Active Health Clubs, as chief financial officer.

The company said Woolf will replace Sandip Mahajan, who has held the role of Group CFO since February 2017.

Mahajan will step down from the company’s board and will take up a new role as the group’s Chief Financial Transformation Officer, Mitie said. (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)