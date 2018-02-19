FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Banks
Market Analysis
Winter Olympics
The Trump Effect
Technology
Entertainment
The Wider Image
Consumer Products & Retail News
February 19, 2018 / 10:24 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Japan's Mitsubishi Corp to up Mitsubishi Motors stake to 20 pct -Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Trading house Mitsubishi Corp plans to about double its interest in Mitsubishi Motors to around 20 percent, Nikkei reported on Tuesday.

Mitsubishi Corp, which held a 9.2 percent interest in Mitsubishi Motors as of last September, will spend about 120 billion yen ($1.13 billion) to buy additional shares through a tender offer, Nikkei reported.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ are also expected to participate in the tender offer.

Earlier this month, Nikkei had reported that sister company Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had decided to sell most of its 10 percent stake in Mitsubishi Motors, with Mitsubishi Corp slated as the likely buyer. ($1 = 106.6000 yen) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.