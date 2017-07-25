FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
11 days ago
Mitsubishi Motors' Q1 profit surges as domestic sales recover
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
July 25, 2017 / 8:44 AM / 11 days ago

Mitsubishi Motors' Q1 profit surges as domestic sales recover

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, July 25 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Motors Corp on Tuesday posted a four-fold jump in its operating profit for the first quarter, as the Japanese automaker clawed back from a slump in domestic sales a year ago when it admitted to a mileage-cheating scandal.

Operating profit at Japan's No.7 automaker came in at 20.6 billion yen ($185.20 million) for the April-June quarter, higher than an average estimate of 15.10 billion yen from analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

This compares to 4.6 billion yen a year ago, when sales were hit after it was found the automaker had overstated the fuel economy on some of its Japanese models. Later in 2016, Nissan Motor Co took a controlling stake in Mitsubishi Motors, pledging to help in the embattled company's turnaround.

Mitsubishi Motors' first-quarter domestic sales almost doubled from a year ago to 19,000 vehicles.

It maintained its forecast to post a net profit of 68.0 billion yen in the current year ending March 2018, versus a net loss of 198.5 billion yen last year.

It has reorganised the engineering division involved in the mileage manipulation scandal and has improved testing processes and compliance procedures to prevent another incident.

This year, it anticipates better sales and cost savings from its alliance with Nissan to boost operating profit to 70 billion yen, from 5.1 billion yen last year.

$1 = 111.2300 yen Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu and Sam Nussey; Editing by Himani Sarkar

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.