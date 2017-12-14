FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israeli bank Mizrahi raised 675 mln shekels in debt offering
#Financials
December 14, 2017 / 9:49 AM / Updated a day ago

Israeli bank Mizrahi raised 675 mln shekels in debt offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Dec 14 (Reuters) -

* Israel’s Mizrahi Tefahot Bank said on Thursday it raised 675 million shekels ($192 million) in an offering of contingent convertible (CoCo) bonds to institutional investors.

* The bank, Israel’s third largest, said the CPI-linked bonds will mature in 2027 and that the maximum interest set for the institutional stage was 1.06 percent.

* The bank said it received demand of nearly 1 billion shekels and was considering raising the amount issued to up to 770 million shekels.

* ($1 = 3.5220 shekels) (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch, Editing by Tova Cohen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
