November 9, 2017 / 8:47 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

MOVES-Mizuho hires Greenwood as managing director for loans

Kristen Haunss

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Mizuho Americas has hired Susan Greenwood for loan sales for syndicated finance as the bank seeks to build its leveraged finance business.

Greenwood, who started in New York last month, joined as a managing director reporting to Erin Leixner, the head of loan sales and trading in North American banking, according to a Mizuho spokesperson. Greenwood was hired to assist with both new issue and secondary loan distribution, he said.

She replaces John Livingston who retired earlier this year, the spokesperson said.

Mizuho is seeking to expand its leveraged finance business. In August Simon Walker joined as head of loan markets and syndicate.

Greenwood previously worked at RBS, ABN AMRO and Deutsche Bank, according to FINRA BrokerCheck. (Reporting by Kristen Haunss; Editing by Michelle Sierra)

