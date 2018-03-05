Moelis hires industry veteran Martin Houston to chair energy group

HOUSTON, March 5 (Reuters) - Moelis & Co said on Monday it hired industry veteran Martin Houston as chairman of the investment banking boutique’s global energy group.

Houston has worked in the energy industry for almost four decades, including for over 20 years at BG Group where he rose to become chief operating officer before retiring in 2014. He also co-founded Tellurian Inc and continues to serve as vice chairman of the liquefied natural gas (LNG) firm.

According to Moelis, Houston will work with the bank’s oil and gas clients globally as an advisory partner.

“Martin’s sector knowledge and experience will be an invaluable resource to our clients as they seek to capture additional value in the midst of the global energy transition,” said Ken Moelis, chairman and CEO of the bank.

As well as working for Moelis, Houston will retain his existing executive and non-executive positions at other companies, including privately owned oil explorer CCC Energy and healthcare firm Bupa. (Reporting by David French Editing by Bill Rigby)