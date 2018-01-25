Hungary's MOL launches car-sharing service for Budapest

BUDAPEST, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Hungary’s MOL launched a car-sharing service on Thursday in Budapest as part of the oil and gas company’s efforts to diversify into mobility services.

The fleet will initially include 300 Volkswagen Up cars as the company seeks to adapt its traditional fuel retailing operations to meet future demand for electric vehicles, MOL said.

”Mobility represents an important direction in MOL Group’s 2030 strategy,” Peter Ratatics, COO, Consumer Services, MOL Group, said in a statement. “We aim to transform our retail operations by tapping into growing areas of consumer demand and take part in the reinvention of transportation in CEE (Central and Eastern Europe).”

The company said its long-term goal was to extend the car-sharing network beyond Budapest along with the development of electric vehicles in Hungary and the broader CEE region.

MOL joins a number of global automakers including General Motors and Daimler which - rattled by Uber’s success - are rolling out their own car-sharing services. (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by Mark Potter)