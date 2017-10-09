UK transport minister discussing Monarch compensation with credit and debit card firms

LONDON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - British transport minister Chris Grayling said on Monday costs of the repatriation of 110,000 customers of collapsed airline Monarch were being discussed with credit and debit card companies.

“We’ve entered into discussions with several third parties with the aim of recovering costs of the operation,” Grayling said in a statement to parliament.

“We’re also currently engaged in constructive discussions with the relevant credit and debit card providers so we recoup from them some of the costs to taxpayers of these repatriation flights. We’re also having similar discussions with other travel providers.”

Monarch Airlines collapsed last week amid intense competition over passengers and a weaker pound following the Brexit vote decimated company profits. (nL4N1MD1KC)