REFILE-Monarch Airlines ceases operations, flights cancelled - CAA
#Bankruptcy News
October 2, 2017 / 3:35 AM / 17 days ago

REFILE-Monarch Airlines ceases operations, flights cancelled - CAA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects date in dateline to Oct. 2)

Oct 2 (Reuters) - UK’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said on Monday Britain’s Monarch Airlines ceased operations with immediate effect, leaving 110,000 customers stranded overseas and about 300,000 future bookings cancelled.

The government has asked CAA to charter more than 30 aircraft to bring back to the UK Monarch Airlines customers currently overseas, CAA said in a statement. bit.ly/2wsQ5rQ

“This is the UK’s largest ever airline to enter administration,” CAA said. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

