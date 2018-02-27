Moncler aims to double online revenues in next three years

MILAN, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Italian luxury outerwear group Moncler aims to double its online revenues in the next three years, its chief operating officer said on Tuesday.

“We think digital, talk digital and communicate digital,” Roberto Eggs said during the group’s Capital Markets Day in Milan.

The group’s retail online business now accounts for 3 percent of total sales.

Consultancy Bain expects online sales of personal luxury goods, such as clothes, bags and shoes, to represent 20-25 percent of the market by 2025.