South Africa's Mondi Group H1 profit falls 6 pct

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Packaging and paper company Mondi's half-year underlying profit fell 6 percent after the valuation of its forestry assets in South Africa rose less than the year before and due to the impact of mill maintenance shutdowns, it said on Thursday.

Underlying operating profit fell to 497 million euros ($588.50 million) in the six months through June from 529 million euros a year ago, Mondi, which is also listed in London , said in a statement.