FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 days ago
South Africa's Mondi Group H1 profit falls 6 pct
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breaking City News
August 3, 2017 / 6:28 AM / 4 days ago

South Africa's Mondi Group H1 profit falls 6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Packaging and paper company Mondi's half-year underlying profit fell 6 percent after the valuation of its forestry assets in South Africa rose less than the year before and due to the impact of mill maintenance shutdowns, it said on Thursday.

Underlying operating profit fell to 497 million euros ($588.50 million) in the six months through June from 529 million euros a year ago, Mondi, which is also listed in London , said in a statement.

$1 = 0.8445 euros Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; editing by Susan Thomas

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.