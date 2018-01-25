FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Davos
Markets
The Trump Effect
Reuters Investigates
Science
Sport
Entertainment
#Banking and Financial News
January 25, 2018 / 5:47 PM / a day ago

YOUR MONEY-Soothe the financial bite of a 'bad' dog

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

 (The writer is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
are his own.)
    By Chris Taylor
    NEW YORK, Jan 25(Reuters) - Try to imagine the "world's
worst dog," and you probably think of the incorrigible Marley,
from John Grogan’s bestselling book and big-screen adaptation
“Marley & Me.”
    But virtually everyone knows a pup who leaves a trail of
destruction in their wake. Cute? Sometimes. Expensive?
Frequently.
    Just owning a dog can be a pricy proposition: first-year
costs average $1,471 for a small dog, $1,779 for a medium-sized
dog and almost $2,008 for a large dog, according to the ASPCA. 
    Throw in mangled Louboutin heels, some chewed-up furniture -
and a lawsuit or two - and you are talking serious money.
    Exhibit A: Dodo, an 8-year-old mixed terrier with a long
record of misdeeds. Over the years living in Turin, Italy,
Pietro Reviglio, a 41-year-old artist and filmmaker, has tallied
up this bill: chewed up euro bills ($50), computer cables ($90)
and various items of clothing ($250).
    Then there are Dodo's "biggest enemies" - doors - which the
dog has assaulted to the tune of $12,500 in damages.
    Reviglio has shelled out $750 for dog training and $150 for
a behaviorist, who tried prescribing pills to curb Dodo's
aggressive behavior, to no avail. And the trainer ended up with
a bloody thumb.
    "A priest even sprinkled him with holy water, but Dodo
didn't appreciate it and chased him out of the house," Reviglio
said.
    If you have a mischievous dog, you have to be careful about
more than just household items that might get chewed. 
    "Dogs that are curious and adventurous can cause a lot of
financial distress," said Rob Jackson, CEO and co-founder of pet
insurer Healthy Paws.
    If you have a dog that tends to love trouble, consider these
remedies:
    
    * Insure the dog
    Pet health insurance is one easy way to fend off expenses
from indiscriminate chewers. While monthly premiums vary on
factors like age, location and breed, Jackson says coverage for
a two-year-old mixed breed might run you about $40 a month.
    This will cover some extremely common mishaps, such as when
chewed objects get lodged in their systems. The diagnostics
alone can cost $1,000-$1,500, said Jackson. And if surgery is
needed to get it out, that is another $3,000 minimum.
    Stomach issues, often resulting from unapproved munchies,
are the No. 1 condition for both dogs and cats, according to the
latest "Cost of Pet Health Care" report from Healthy Paws.
    
    * Insure yourself
    If you dog eats your kid's homework, that can be replaced
easily enough. If your dog bites another dog or a person, that
is serious business.
    Injuries could run into the tens of thousands of dollars.
And it is more common than you might realize. According to the
Center for Disease Control and Prevention, around 4.5 million
Americans get bitten by dogs every year.
    Homeowners' insurance policies typically cover such events –
and, in fact, dog bites are among the top claims filed under
such policies every year. Securing additional umbrella liability
- say, another $1 million in coverage that sits atop your other
policies, for a few hundred bucks a year - is also an extremely
wise idea.
    That will give you some peace of mind when your yellow lab
smashes into an elderly lady and topples her over - as happened
to San Francisco writer and editor John Diaz, whose says his dog
Paws rivaled Marley for the "world's worst" designation. While
he was not sued, it was easily his "most harrowing moment" of
being a dog owner, said Diaz.
    
    * Get training - for you and the dog. But invest early,
while your dog is young.
    "Money spent quickly, up front, can save you a lot of
emotional and financial heartaches down the road," said Jackson.
The American Kennel Club estimates an average of $340 for
initial training, and an additional $254/year for ongoing
training thereafter.
    Toronto's Corey Goldman went this route when his miniature
Australian Shepherd Ollie started throwing his tiny weight
around. 
    "He would nip at people, tear things apart, terrorize the
kids. He's very alpha - and we didn't know if we could take much
more," said Goldman, a financial-services writer who noted Ollie
finally settled down after $1,600 worth of training sessions.

 (Editing by Beth Pinsker and G Crosse)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.