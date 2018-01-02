FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MoneyGram, Ant Financial terminate merger agreement
January 2, 2018

MoneyGram, Ant Financial terminate merger agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 2 (Reuters) - MoneyGram International Inc and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd’s Ant Financial Services Group said on Tuesday they have agreed to terminate their amended merger agreement.

MoneyGram shares were down 8.5 percent at $12.06 in after-market trading.

The companies were unable to get an approval for the deal from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), according to a joint statement.

Ant Financial paid MoneyGram a $30 million termination fee. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

